Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.290-1.310 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.290-5.320 EPS.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $5.57 on Thursday, reaching $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,300,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,630. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.77.

Zoom Video Communications last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.84.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $308,331.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $308,331.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $96,001.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,887,868. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

