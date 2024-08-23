ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.18.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of ZTO opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.12. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.96%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 72.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 69,039 shares during the period. Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,986 shares in the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $885,000. Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,728,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 121.7% in the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 105,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57,800 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

