ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $19.80, but opened at $20.41. ZTO Express (Cayman) shares last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 245,948 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 437.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,889,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,773 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth $77,857,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,428,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,190,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,014,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

