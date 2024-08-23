Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZUO. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Get Zuora alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZUO

Zuora Price Performance

Zuora stock opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $739,665.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,623.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $739,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $57,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zuora

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Zuora by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zuora during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.