Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.63 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS.

Zuora Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ZUO opened at $8.49 on Friday. Zuora has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.19.

Get Zuora alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZUO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $61,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 70,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $689,205.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,804.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Hirsch sold 58,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $527,899.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,967.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 372,666 shares of company stock worth $3,408,961 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.