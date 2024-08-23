Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.110-0.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.0 million-$117.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.1 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.560-0.580 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.86.

Get Zuora alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZUO

Zuora Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.90. 826,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,071. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $109.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 58,267 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $527,899.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $131,967.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,039,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Hirsch sold 58,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $527,899.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,967.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 372,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,961. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

(Get Free Report)

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.