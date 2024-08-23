Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.560-0.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.5 million-$461.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.6 million. Zuora also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.56-0.58 EPS.

Shares of ZUO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,071. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered Zuora from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.86.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,039,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Peter Hirsch sold 58,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $527,899.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,967.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 114,825 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,039,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $57,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,961. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

