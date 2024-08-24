11,713 Shares in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,713 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in NOV by 1,306.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Trading Down 0.5 %

NOV stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $21.91.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NOV’s payout ratio is 12.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NOV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOV

NOV Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.