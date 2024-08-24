13,163 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,393,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $855,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,483,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 750,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,383,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.69. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

