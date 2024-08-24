13,769 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 711.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 138.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,816 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 31.6% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,996,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,840,000 after buying an additional 479,688 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:GNW opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

