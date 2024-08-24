19,610 Shares in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1,721.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTST. Wedbush started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.88.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 million. NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 3.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 933.33%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

