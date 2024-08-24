2,138 Shares in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,729,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,192,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,378,000 after purchasing an additional 495,215 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,021,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,994,000 after buying an additional 161,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,432,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,619,000 after buying an additional 244,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CFR opened at $109.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $123.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CFR. Stephens boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

