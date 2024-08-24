2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 25,500 Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL) Stock

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,065.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freegold Ventures alerts:

On Wednesday, July 17th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 597,500 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$328,625.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 1,000,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$400,000.00.

Freegold Ventures Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FVL stock opened at C$0.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. Freegold Ventures Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.33 and a 52-week high of C$0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$294.97 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 16.48.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freegold Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freegold Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.