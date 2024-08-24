2176423 Ontario Ltd. Sells 44,500 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$114,035.70.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lavras Gold alerts:

On Friday, July 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. sold 193,900 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.08, for a total transaction of C$402,420.06.

Lavras Gold Price Performance

Shares of CVE LGC opened at C$2.31 on Friday. Lavras Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$118.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.20 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.60.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lavras Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lavras Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.