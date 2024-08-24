2,383 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Timken by 13.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,515,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,691,000 after purchasing an additional 347,794 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in Timken by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,133,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,816,000 after purchasing an additional 551,097 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $1,667,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,144,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $2,413,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,263.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TKR. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Timken in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Timken from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Timken Stock Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.58. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Timken had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

