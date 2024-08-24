24,443 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,443 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,501,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,877,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,793,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,254,000 after acquiring an additional 144,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,701,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,372,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,723,000 after acquiring an additional 72,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,758,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,775,000 after acquiring an additional 223,867 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $66.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.79.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

