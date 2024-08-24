24,678 Shares in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,678 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FS Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $44.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.94. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $45.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $51.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on FS Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

