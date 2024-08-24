2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. 2U has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $135.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 2U by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 141,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in 2U by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 438,007 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in 2U by 232.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2U in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

