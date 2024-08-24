2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.29

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.29 and traded as low as $0.45. 2U shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 9,490 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 2U in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 232.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 361,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 252,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 76.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 627,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271,133 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,331,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 438,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2U, Inc operates as an online education platform company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

