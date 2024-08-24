2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Stock Price Down 3%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.65. Approximately 873,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,904,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 11.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after buying an additional 114,524 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

