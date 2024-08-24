31,457 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Bought by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,442.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 344.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $37.42.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

