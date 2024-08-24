3,416 Shares in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Onsemi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP boosted its stake in Onsemi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Onsemi by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at $18,011,310.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Onsemi Trading Down 4.3 %

ON stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

