5,847 Shares in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 526,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 798,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,674,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 891,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 190,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $31.20 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $39.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $893.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

