5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Stock Price Down 1.5%

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.77 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 108,724 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 181,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEAM. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

