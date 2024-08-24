7,411 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Acquired by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $221.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $221.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $216.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

