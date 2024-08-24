7,851 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %

KMB stock opened at $143.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.68. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.38 and a 200-day moving average of $132.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.