812 Shares in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Purchased by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth about $150,004,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 313,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,080,000 after buying an additional 216,985 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 166,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,278,000 after buying an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 113,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 69,842 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 210,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,256,000 after acquiring an additional 54,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $269.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.50. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $275.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.18 and a 200 day moving average of $247.64.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LFUS shares. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total value of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

