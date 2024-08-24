85,351 Shares in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Bought by &Partners

&Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 85,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,091,000. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 362,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 47,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PID opened at $19.49 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

