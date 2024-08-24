8,856 Shares in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLD. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.