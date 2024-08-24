8,856 Shares in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COLD. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance
COLD opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.87 and a 12-month high of $33.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
