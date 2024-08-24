888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.89

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.89 and traded as high as $0.96. 888 shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 25,950 shares.
888 Stock Up 2.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.
About 888
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
