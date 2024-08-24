92 Resources (CVE:NTY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

92 Resources Corp (CVE:NTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.01. 92 Resources shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2,834,200 shares.
92 Resources Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133,500.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.51.
92 Resources Company Profile
92 Resources Corp., an energy solution company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company has an option agreement to acquire 100% interests in Pontax Lithium property consisting of 104 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,536 hectares near Eastmain, Quebec.
