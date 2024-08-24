A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $650.00

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.45) and last traded at GBX 648.44 ($8.43), with a volume of 40625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 646 ($8.39).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.90) target price on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 601.75 ($7.82).

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BAG

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

Insider Activity at A.G. BARR

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £721.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,911.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 619.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 582.50.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 459 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,015.75 ($23,409.24). In other news, insider Euan Sutherland acquired 11,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of £74,252.97 ($96,482.55). Also, insider Stuart Lorimer bought 3,925 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.96) per share, with a total value of £18,015.75 ($23,409.24). Insiders have bought a total of 15,968 shares of company stock worth $9,279,377 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. BARR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. BARR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.