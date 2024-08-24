Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 54,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 146,882 shares.The stock last traded at $88.37 and had previously closed at $87.22.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average is $87.66.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.