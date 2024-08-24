abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.38

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.38 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 55.60 ($0.72). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 55.10 ($0.72), with a volume of 1,220,706 shares trading hands.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 53.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.59. The company has a market cap of £210.05 million, a PE ratio of -239.57 and a beta of 0.31.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.85%. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,739.13%.
The objective of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties in the industrial, office, retail and other' sectors, where other' includes leisure, data centres, student housing, hotels (and apart-hotels) and healthcare.
