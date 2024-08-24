Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.44.
ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $79.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $62.04 and a 12-month high of $87.77.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
