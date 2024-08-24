Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $39.00

Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 39 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 39 ($0.51). Accrol Group shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 1,624,241 shares traded.

Accrol Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £124.36 million, a PE ratio of -3,900.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Accrol Group Company Profile

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. The company offers its products under the Softy, Elegance, Magnum, and Little Heroes brands.

