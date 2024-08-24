ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Trading Down 2.3%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.49 and last traded at $18.49. Approximately 9,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,171,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACVA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In related news, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $5,020,197.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 26,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $461,143.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,421,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $5,020,197.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,869 shares of company stock valued at $12,671,967 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,758,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502,064 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after purchasing an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 393,423 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 163,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after buying an additional 552,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

