Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.23. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 1,053,968 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.15 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADAP. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,346,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 1,662,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 28.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,786,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 394,566 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

