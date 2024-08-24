adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) vs. Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) Head-To-Head Comparison

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) and Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares adidas and Fitell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio adidas $23.19 billion 2.02 -$81.17 million $0.42 291.05 Fitell $3.87 million 48.01 -$1.59 million N/A N/A

Fitell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than adidas.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score adidas 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fitell 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for adidas and Fitell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares adidas and Fitell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets adidas 1.10% 3.75% 1.07% Fitell N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fitell shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

adidas beats Fitell on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand. It sells its products through its own retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names. It is also involved in the boutique fitness clubs licensing business. The company sells its products through its online website and offline business, such as phone, e-mail, and showroom sales. Fitell Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Taren Point, Australia. Fitell Corporation is a subsidiary of SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd.

