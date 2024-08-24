ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

ADTN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

ADTN stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $442.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.21. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 173.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,447,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 8,824.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,257 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,631,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,809 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,774 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 22.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after buying an additional 817,762 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

