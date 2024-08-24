Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Advance Auto Parts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.7% per year over the last three years. Advance Auto Parts has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

