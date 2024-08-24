Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $3,363,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP opened at $49.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.93%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

