Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Cut to $46.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $63.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AAP. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.86.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

