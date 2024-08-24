Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at TD Cowen

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.86.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $49.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $380,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 115.4% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 405,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 217,276 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 52.7% in the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.