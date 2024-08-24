Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Price Down 1.4% After Earnings Miss

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $50.11 and last traded at $50.37. Approximately 325,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,685,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.10.

The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $63.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 71.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

