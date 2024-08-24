Aegon Ltd. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1723 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Aegon has increased its dividend payment by an average of 197.2% per year over the last three years. Aegon has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Aegon to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Stock Performance

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aegon has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AEG shares. UBS Group cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEG

About Aegon

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.