Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $198.80

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.80 and traded as high as $198.96. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $198.96, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
Aena S.M.E. Stock Up 1.1 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.50.
Aena S.M.E. Company Profile
Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.
