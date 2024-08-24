Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.35

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.35 and traded as low as $4.11. Affimed shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 65,057 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFMD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Laidlaw upped their price objective on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Affimed Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.35. Affimed had a negative net margin of 2,361.94% and a negative return on equity of 135.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Affimed will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Affimed by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares during the period. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in Affimed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

