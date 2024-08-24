Aidan Viggiano Sells 1,931 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $119,084.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,431.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, August 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,961 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $119,013.09.

On Friday, July 5th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,586 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $370,528.36.

On Monday, July 1st, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $382,875.01.

NYSE TWLO opened at $60.77 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $49.86 and a one year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.69.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Twilio by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWLO. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

