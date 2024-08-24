Air Canada (TSE:AC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.91

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.91 and traded as low as C$15.22. Air Canada shares last traded at C$15.61, with a volume of 1,763,823 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AC. TD Securities lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.79.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

